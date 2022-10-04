TELL US: Do you have flood insurance? Why or why not?

Many Florida homeowners are dealing with flood damage and destruction after Hurricane Ian hit, and many do not have insurance to help them rebuild. Early estimates for residential and commercial losses from Ian range from $30-$60 billion.

And while Southwest Florida was hit the hardest, many parts of Central Florida and Northeast Florida experienced damaging flooding. According to the Insurance Information Institute, less than one in five of Florida’s ten million homes has flood insurance.

There is no coverage for flooding in standard homeowners or renters policies, or in most commercial property insurance policies. Coverage is available as a separate policy. The typical flood insurance policy runs around $700 a year, while the average claims payout tops $50,000, according to the most recent data from FEMA.

