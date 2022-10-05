It’s official: Blake Bortles says he has retired from football

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Blake Bortles, affectionately known to Jaguars fans as the “B.O.A.T.,” has officially retired from football.

Bortles, who hasn’t played in an NFL game since 2019, made the announcement on the “Pardon My Take” podcast on Tuesday.

Barstool Sports said Bortles decided to step away from football months ago but didn’t tell anyone until he was asked on the podcast.

“I didn’t tell anybody I retired,” he said. “A couple of months ago, probably, just didn’t tell anyone. So, I guess you guys are kind of the first to hear it publicly, maybe?”

No Blake Bortles slander will be tolerated. Forever the ⛵️! #Duuuval pic.twitter.com/68VDmwOCpS — DeMoe 😬 (@DeMoeRoberson) October 5, 2022

But he still left the door open for a return, saying he would come back if the price was right.

Bortles was last signed by an NFL team when he signed with the Green Bay Packers last year after the team had to place quarterback Aaron Rodgers on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Bortles last played in the NFL in 2019 with the Los Angeles Rams. Bortles also served as a backup for the Denver Broncos and New Orleans Saints.

He was the Jaguars’ first-round pick in 2014 after coming out of the University of Central Florida. He started 73 games for the Jaguars, winning 24. His best season came in 2017 when the Jaguars made the playoffs and advanced to the AFC championship game, only to lose to the New England Patriots.

Bortles has made nearly $48 million during his career.