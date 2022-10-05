Missing 7-year-old boy found safe, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A missing 7-year-old boy was found safe, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

Police said they were called just after 8 a.m. to the area of University Boulevard West and Patsy Anne Drive in reference to a missing child.

Family members told police the child walked away from the home, according to JSO.

Shortly before 11 a.m., police announced that the boy was located safe.

Editor’s note: Since the child is no longer missing, News4JAX has removed his name and photo from the article.