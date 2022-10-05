73º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Missing 7-year-old boy found safe, Jacksonville police say

Francine Frazier, Senior web producer

Tags: Jacksonville, Missing child, Duval County

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A missing 7-year-old boy was found safe, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

Police said they were called just after 8 a.m. to the area of University Boulevard West and Patsy Anne Drive in reference to a missing child.

Family members told police the child walked away from the home, according to JSO.

Shortly before 11 a.m., police announced that the boy was located safe.

Editor’s note: Since the child is no longer missing, News4JAX has removed his name and photo from the article.

Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

A Jacksonville native and proud University of North Florida alum, Francine Frazier has been with News4Jax since 2014 after spending nine years at The Florida Times-Union.

email