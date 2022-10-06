2 men each face charge of human trafficking, Gainesville police say

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Gainesville Police Department said Wednesday they’ve arrested two men who have each been charged with a count of human trafficking.

According to a news release from the Police Department, a woman told investigators that from Sept. 19 to Oct. 3, she lived at a residence “that was offering services related to homelessness.” She told police she met both men when she moved into the residence and that she identified them as her “caretakers.”

Police said that she told investigators the men coerced her into commercialized sexual activity with multiple men inside the residence, and that she had to perform sex acts while the two men took photos and videos. According to the news release, the two men received money in exchange for the woman to perform the sex acts.

A search warrant was executed at the residence and both men were taken into custody. They were identified as Kevarius Nyrtell King, 20, and Justin Terrel Hoyt, 25. Detectives confiscated their cellphones.

The woman told police she was forced to take drugs and that she fears she may have contracted a sexually transmitted disease. Investigators said that at one point, the woman passed out and was taken to a nearby library where she told the staff she was a victim of human trafficking and asked the staff to call 911.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.