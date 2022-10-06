Fall list: 2022 pumpkin patches, hayrides, events in your area

It’s officially fall and the pumpkin patches, hayrides, haunted houses, and more spooktacular events are back!

News4JAX has compiled a 2022 list — including nine Florida counties and Georgia — of the best pumpkin patches and events in your area! Check them out below. (Want to add your event or pumpkin patch to the list? Email CLuter@wjxt.com)

🎃 JAXBEST: Vote here for the 2022 JaxBest Pumpkin Patch | 📸 Upload your fall photos on SnapJAX under the Halloween/Fall category

Duval County

Mandarin United Methodist Church Pumpkin Patch: Address: 11270 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32223 | OPEN NOW - Oct. 31. Open every day from 11:30 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. "Bring your family to pick out the perfect pumpkin, take pictures, and have fun!" the website said. More info here

Mandarin United Methodist Church Pumpkin Patch

Southside United Methodist Church: Address: 3120 Hendricks Ave., Jacksonville, FL 32207 | Pumpkins Patch is Open! The Patch is open Mon - Fri from 12:00 pm – 8:00 pm, Sat - 10:00 am - 8:00 pm, and Sun - Honor store.

Southside United Methodist Church

Ortega United Methodist Church Pumpkin Patch: Address: 4807 Roosevelt Blvd, Jacksonville FL 32210 | This pumpkin patch is open now until Oct. 31, Mon-Thurs, 12-6 p.m. and weekends, 10-8 p.m. with an honor box available. Stop by for family pictures and fun! While you're there, don't forget to pick out your Ortega Patch pumpkins! Proceeds support our Ortega Church Youth Ministry.

Ortega Church Pumpkin Patch

Oct. 14-16, 20-23 and 27-31 each night from 5:30-9:30 p.m. Spooktacular at Jacksonville Zoo: Jacksonville's most enchanting Halloween celebration is back. Guests are encouraged to dress up in their family-friendly costumes to explore the winding pathways of themed decorations. The 35th annual Spooktacular event features activities for all ages from trick-or-treating to scare zones. Click here for tickets, dates and more information.

Spooktacular at Jacksonville Zoo

Isle of Faith United Methodist Church: Address: 1821 San Pablo Road S, Jacksonville, FL | The pumpkin patch will be open Oct. 8 through Oct. 31 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. (times may vary). This is a free event and open to the public. There will be fun family events every Saturday from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Click here for more information.

Photo:Isle of Faith United Methodist Church

Trunk or Treat event! Address: 12041 Beach Blvd | The BarberShop on Beach Boulevard is hosting a Trunk or Treat event on Oct. 29 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event will feature free food and candy, face painting and more.

United Methodist Church River of Life Pumpkin Patch : Address: 2600 Race Track RdFruit Cove, FL 32259 | The River of Life UMC Pumpkin Patch is open Monday through Friday 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. through 8 p.m. The Fall Festival will be held on Oct. 22.

Chuck E. Cheese Halloween Boo-tacular: From now through Oct. 31, every day is Halloween at Chuck E. Cheese. Guests will be greeted by cast members in costume and surrounded by age-appropriate décor, like giant cobwebs, friendly ghosts and floating bats. Click here to read more.

Chuck E. Cheese Halloween Boo-tacular

Jack O’ Landing Movie Night Presented by Live Oak and the 3rd Annual Halloweek Scavenger Hunt

Highlands Baptist Church Pumpkin Patch: Address: 2159 Broward Rd Jacksonville FL, 32218 | Highlands Baptist Church will have a pumpkin patch starting Oct.15 through Oct. 31. No cash payments will be accepted. They accept Venmo, Cash App, Credit, or Debit cards. They will also have a Fall Festival on Oct. 30 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Cedar Creek Baptist Church: 1372 Lane Ave S, Jacksonville | EVENT: Truck or Treat event Oct. 29 at 6 p.m. (see flyer below)

Cedar Creek Baptist Church

Clay County

Amazing Grace Family Farms Fall Festival — Address: 4251 SR-21, Green Cove Springs, FL 32043 | The event runs from Oct. 7 - 29. Fri: 5pm - 10pm | Sat: 10am - 4pm | 4pm - 10pm | Oct. 17: 10am - 4pm | Sun - Thur: Closed. Click here to buy tickets and for more information.

Middleburg United Methodist Pumpkin Patch: Address: 3925 Main St., Middleburg, FL 32068 | Oct. 2 - Oct. 31 Monday - Friday 3 p.m. - 8 p.m. Saturday 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. & Sunday 12:30 p.m. - 8 p.m. Family Fun Day will be held on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Trunk or Treat will be held on Oct. 28 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Check out more events here.

Middleburg United Methodist Pumpkin Patch

Asbury United Methodist Church of Orange Park: Address: 16 College Dr., Orange Park, FL 32065 | Pumpkin patch opens Saturday, Oct. 8 at 9 a.m.

Keystone United Methodist Church: Address: 4004 State Road 21 SE, Keystone Heights, FL 32656 | "Come Join us in the Patch!" the Facebook event page said. "The Pumpkin Patch at Keystone UMC is now open! We are open daily from Noon-7 p.m. and on Saturdays 10 a.m. -7 p.m. Special events and activities: Daily-Scavenger Hunt with prizes for the kids. Several picture-taking spots to create your memories! Oct 15 - Pumpking decorating including a decorating contest! (10-Noon) Oct 22 - Kidz Day in the Patch! Inflatables, Food, Games and more (10-2). Oct 29-Trunk or Treat (10-Noon). Click here for more info.

Keystone United Methodist Church

13th Floor Haunted House: Address: 9230 Arlington Expy, Jacksonville, FL 32225 | Regarded by many as one of the scariest stops in Jacksonville, 13th Floor is back and so are the screams! Click here for tickets, dates and more.

13th Floor Haunted House

St. Johns County

Lord of Life Lutheran Church pumpkin patch: Address: 276 Roscoe Blvd. N Ponte Vedra Beach, FL | The Great Pumpkin Patch has hundreds of pumpkins scattered across a large field at the front of the church. New this year will be hayrides, face painting and a craft for kids each weekend from 12 - 4 p.m. Open daily 1 pm to dusk; Saturdays from 9 am to dusk and Sundays from 11 am to dusk. This year a portion of the proceeds will go to support Hugs St. Johns for children in need in our community. Click here for details.

Fourth Annual Halloween Bash at World Golf Village: Saturday, Oct. 8 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jacksonville Business Connections invites you to the 4th Annual Halloween Bash Community Event at the World Golf Hall. The free event will be held outside of the IMAX Theater with vendors, music, kid-friendly activities and more! Click here for more information.

Fourth Annual Halloween Bash at World Golf Village

3 p.m. during the week, 12 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. They close at dark. Happy Haunts at Faith Community Church: 3450 county road 210, Saint Johns 32259 - Pumpkin Patch opens Saturday, Oct. 8 and will end on the 30th. It opens atThey close at dark.

Creatures of the Night 2022: St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park | Join the wild side for three nights of treats, costumes and fun! Oct. 21 - 23. Click here for tickets and more information.

Creatures of the Night 2021

St. Augustine Lighthouse and Maritime Museum: Address: 100 Red Cox Dr. Saint Augustine, FL | Dark of the Moon Ghost Tour | All Ghosts No Gimmicks! During the one-and-a-half to two hour tour, with only a glow stick as lighting, guides share the history and ghost stories of the people who have lived, worked, and visited the Lighthouse. $20 to $25. Many dates are available. Click here for tickets and more information.

Nassau County

Conner's A-Maize-Ing Acres Farm: Address: 19856 County Road 121, Hilliard, FL 32046 | Fall Days: Oct. 7 & 14 - 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. | 8 & 15 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. | Oct. 21 & 28 - 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. | 22 & 29 - 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Click here for ticket information and more.

Jax Best Pumpkin Patch: Conners A-Maize-Ing Acres

Baker County

First United Methodist Church of Macclenny: Address: 93 N 5th St., Macclenny, FL 32063 | The pumpkin patch is open! Saturdays 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. | Sundays 1 p.m. - 6 p.m. | Mon- Fri 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. Click here to stay updated about more events.

Bradford County

The City of Starke is host to The Great Pumpkin Escape, Bradford County’s fall celebration. The event runs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 29 and is located on Starke’s Historic Call Street. See the flyer below for more information.

The Great Pumpkin Escape, Bradford County’s fall celebration

Alachua County

Newberry's Cornfield Maze: 20015 W Newberry Road, Newberry, FL 32669 | Starting Sept. 23 - Oct. 29 every Friday and Saturday night. The Maze will open on Fridays and Saturdays from 5 p.m.-11 p.m. throughout the season. Click here for tickets and more information.

Newberry Cornfield Maze 2022

Columbia County

Harvest Festival 2022: The Sugar Camp Ranch is holding a Fall Harvest Festival every Saturday in October. Admission is $12 (5 to Senior) Free Parking. Children under 2-5:$9. Military/Police/First Responder Discount with ID $9. Senior Discount 65+ $9. Admission Includes a Hayride, Corn Maze, Interactive Critter Corral, Ropes Obstacle Course, Lead-Line Horse Rides, Miniature Horse Cart Rides, Market Wagon Train Rides, Lil' Critter's Playground, Giant Sling Shots, Slides, Cow Milking Station, Corn Crib Play Tub, New Critter Corral Residents, and More! For more details click here.

Sugar Camp Ranch

Putnam County

Florahome Fall Heritage Festival: Address: S Palmetto Avenue, Florahome, FL 32140 | Celebrating parks and people, past and present! Come out on Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and enjoy an old-fashioned fall festival like those held years ago in Florahome. Click here for more details.

Georgia

Poppell Farms: 1765 Hyma Poppell Loop Odum, GA 31555 | Fall Harvest Celebration from Oct. 1 - 30. "We are a real working farm in South Georgia — growing and selling fresh produce for our Farm Market. In the Fall, we open to the public with aMAZEing fun, 20+ attractions, a petting farm … and pumpkins! It's homegrown family fun just a short country drive from you! At Christmas, we sell fresh-cut Fraser at our tree markets locally." The farm features a maze, wagon rides, a pumpkin patch and more. Click here for more information.

Poppell Farms

Southern Belle Farm: 1658 Turner Church Rd, McDonough, GA 30252 | There is a wide variety of things to do from pig races to getting lost in a corn maze! Monday-Tuesday: Closed | **Week of Sept. 21-23: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Wednesday-Friday. Activities 10 a.m.-3 p.m.** | Beginning Sept. 28 – Wednesday-Friday: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. | Saturday: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. | Sunday: 1 p.m.-7 p.m. Click here for prices and times.

Southern Belle Farm

Burt's Farm: Address: 5 Burts Pumpkin Farm Road, Dawsonville, GA 30534 | Open now! Pumpkin Patch and Store: Open Daily 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. Hayride: Running Daily 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Click here for more information.

Georgia National Fair: The Georgia Fair is back from Oct. 6 - Oct. 16 at the Georgia National Fairgrounds & Agriculture Center! The fair will feature rides, games, food, entertainment, livestock and horces, concerts and more! Click here for more information. Address: 401 Golden Isles Pkwy, Perry, GA 31069

Pro Pumpkin Carver Returns to Great Pumpkin LumiNights: Professional pumpkin carver Jim Morey is returning this weekend, October 8-9, to Wild Adventures' Great Pumpkin LumiNights to showcase his pumpkin carving skills live for guests to watch and enjoy. Click here for more information.

Pro Pumpkin Carver Returns to Great Pumpkin LumiNights

*Did we miss one? Please email CLuter@wjxt.com to be added to the list!*

Click here to see even more events on our Community Calendar.