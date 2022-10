Fall list: 2022 pumpkin patches, hayrides, events in your area

Address: 276 Roscoe Blvd. N Ponte Vedra Beach, FL | The Great Pumpkin Patch has hundreds of pumpkins scattered across a large field at the front of the church. New this year will be hayrides, face painting and a craft for kids each weekend from 12 - 4 p.m. Open daily 1 pm to dusk; Saturdays from 9 am to dusk and Sundays from 11 am to dusk. This year a portion of the proceeds will go to support Hugs St. Johns for children in need in our community. Click here for details.