Tropical Storm Julia moving toward Central America

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Tropical Storm Julia is moving toward Central America, and is expected to become a hurricane this weekend.

At 5 a.m., maximum sustained winds for Julia were at 60 mph.

Julia is moving toward the west near 18 mph. This general motion should continue through tonight, followed by a westward or west-northwestward motion at a slower forward speed on Sunday and Sunday night.

On the forecast track, the center of Julia is expected to pass near or over San Andres and Providencia Islands this evening and then reach the coast of Nicaragua on Sunday morning. Julia or its remnants will then turn west-northwestward near the Pacific coast of Central America by Monday.

Summary of Watches and Warnings in effect:

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for...

* San Andres, Providencia, and Santa Catalina Islands Colombia

* Nicaragua from Laguna de Perlas to Puerto Cabezas

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for...

* Nicaragua south of Laguna de Perlas to Bluefields

* Nicaragua north of Puerto Cabezas to the Honduras/Nicaragua border

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for...

* Nicaragua south of Laguna de Perlas to Bluefields

* Nicaragua north of Puerto Cabezas to the Honduras/Nicaragua border

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for...

* Honduras from the Nicaragua/Honduras border to Punta Patuca

Julia was upgraded from Tropical Depression Thirteen Friday morning.

It is the 10th named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season. Julia is the first tropical storm to form since Ian slammed Southwest Florida in late September.

Tropical Depression Twelve formed in the open Atlantic earlier this week but became a remnant low Thursday night.

Julia will stay well south of the U.S. and will not impact Florida.

Hurricane season concludes on November 30.