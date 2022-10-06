‘Why my son?’: Mother identifies 17-year-old found shot to death in Woodstock neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville mother on Wednesday identified the person found shot to death a week ago in the parking lot of a Woodstock apartment complex as a 17-year-old named Elijah McDonald.

No arrests have been announced by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. When News4JAX spoke with McDonald’s mother, Ashleigh, her main question echoes what is asked by many families who have lost a loved one to gun violence: Why?

“Why my son? Like, what did he do? And like, what did he do to deserve that? Not to be shot, but shot more than one time?” she said. “I just don’t understand.”

While at work on the after afternoon of Sept. 27, she received a phone call that all parents fear.

“When I got there, you know, I didn’t want to believe that was my son laying on that ground. I didn’t want to believe it was him,” McDonald’s mother said.

Initially, very little information was released by the Sheriff’s Office, only that homicide investigators were on the case.

For McDonald’s mother, she’s left with the memories of her son, whom she described as fun-loving, playful — and at times, a handful.

“Goofy, funny, aggravating. He loves to bother his brothers,” she said. “He loves to aggravate them, get on their nerves. He loves to aggravate me. He was that person that comes behind you and tries to slap you in the back of the neck.”

“I miss the aggravation now,” his mother added. “I miss yelling at him now.”

Ben Frazier, who leads the Northside Coalition of Jacksonville, an organization focused on reducing gun violence, released a statement that reads:

“We must stop the flow of blood on city streets and the tragic loss of lives. There are far too many guns in the hands of far too many people who should not have them. We must find a way to stop the violence.”