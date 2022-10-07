Jacksonville detectives investigating after man found dead inside Fort Caroline Road home

A man was found dead Friday at a house in the Holly Oaks area, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Sgt. Robby Henson with the JSO Homicide Unit said officers responded around about 11:50 a.m. to a shooting at a home on Fort Caroline Road just west of St. Johns Bluff Road and found the body of a man inside. The man had been shot at least once, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

“Currently, it’s believed that all parties involved are in custody and there are no outstanding suspects,” Henson said at an afternoon news briefing.

Geoff Perrault said he lives at the home. He was at an appointment, but got alerted by his home security camera system.

“I pulled up my phone. and all I see is there’s police officers, and they’re putting tape up around the house. I’m sitting there like ‘What the heck’s going on?’” Perrault said.

Perrault said he lives at the home with a roommate and said he has no idea what happened or who the person was that was found in the home.

News4JAX is working to confirm the identity of the person who was found dead. We spoke with Roger Longley, who had been waiting at the scene for hours, and he feared the person shot is his stepson. He wasn’t able to confirm that was the case.

“We got a phone call -- my wife and I did -- there was police activity at a house here on Fort Caroline -- and they told me what the address was, we’d come straight over,” Longley said.

As detectives continue to investigate, anyone with information about the case is asked to contact JSO by calling 904-630-0500 or emailing JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).