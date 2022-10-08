Man, 2 women shot after argument outside Argyle Forest Red Roof Inn, JSO says

Three people were hospitalized early Saturday morning after a shooting in Argyle Forest, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. The shooting occurred in the parking lot of near the Red Roof Inn on Youngerman Circle around 3:45 a.m., according to JSO. Officials said one man and two women were shot, between the ages of 20 and 30.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Three people were hospitalized early Saturday morning after a shooting in Argyle Forest, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting occurred in the parking lot of near the Red Roof Inn on Youngerman Circle around 3:45 a.m., according to JSO. Officials said one man and two women were shot, between the ages of 20 and 30.

An investigation found that an argument took place and shortly thereafter, the shooting occurred, JSO said.

Two people were taken to the hospital by the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, and one person was taken by Clay County Fire and Rescue, according to JFRD.

All three people had non-life-threatening injuries, according to JSO.

Police do not know the relationship between the three people shot.

The Violent Crimes Unit said they are working to identify potential suspects based on the suspect information they have gathered.

The Red Roof Inn doesn’t have a good reputation in the community. This isn’t the first time JSO has responded to violence at this hotel. Here’s what Sgt. Barnes with the Violent Crimes Unit said about how often officers have to come to this area for violence:

“We have been there and we do our best to work through our investigations. I know I spoke with the manager here, and he is working on getting security and making it a safe place for everybody. So, everybody is working together to make it a better place and get to a point where we’re not coming out,” Barnes said.

The ongoing violence in Argyle Forest near Youngerman Circle had a Jacksonville city council member speaking out.

City Councilmember Randy DeFoor said from September 2021 to September 2022, there were 489 calls for service to the hotel and numerous calls to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department for overdoses.

Residents who live near the area said it’s not safe at all.

“It makes me think I could be walking to school, walking home, to the bus stop or anything, and I could be an innocent bystander one day. Yeah, it’s scary,” said John Yarrell, who lives in the area.

DeFoor said she is going to continue to pressure JSO to declare the hotel a public nuisance.

“We have asked the sheriff to investigate his property to determine whether it constitutes a public nuisance, so that it may be referred to the public nuisance abatement board,” DeFoor said.

DeFoor said the hotel being private property shows how important the public nuisance abatement board is because it gives them a tool to close down the business. Considering the amount of resources and cost to the taxpayers for the hotel building, DeFoor doesn’t see why JSO would say it’s not a nuisance.

If the hotel gets shut down, it’s unclear what would happen to the people staying there -- some who are on weekly and extended stay rates. If that happens, it could possibly lead to more people out on the street.

As detectives continue to investigate, anyone with information about the case is asked to contact JSO by calling 904-630-0500 or emailing JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).