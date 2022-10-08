Tony Boselli to be honored, receive Pro Football Hall of Fame ring during Jaguars halftime on Sunday

It was a historic weekend in Canton, Ohio with Jaguars left tackle Tony Boselli and Jacksonville native LeRoy Butler both being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Days after he became the first Jacksonville Jaguar to be presented with a key to the city, Tony Boselli, the Jaguars’ first Pro Football Hall of Famer, will be honored by the team Sunday during Jacksonville’s game against the Houston Texans.

Representatives from the Hall will present Boselli with his official Pro Football Hall of Fame ring during halftime.

Jaguars Owner Shad Khan will also unveil new stadium signage to reflect Boselli’s historic achievement.

The Jaguars game begins at 1 p.m.