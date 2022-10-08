68º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Tony Boselli to be honored, receive Pro Football Hall of Fame ring during Jaguars halftime on Sunday

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

Francine Frazier, Senior web producer

Tags: Tony Boselli, Pro Football Hall of Fame, Jaguars, Sports, halftime, Sunday
It was a historic weekend in Canton, Ohio with Jaguars left tackle Tony Boselli and Jacksonville native LeRoy Butler both being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. (Leroy Tyler, News4JAX)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Days after he became the first Jacksonville Jaguar to be presented with a key to the city, Tony Boselli, the Jaguars’ first Pro Football Hall of Famer, will be honored by the team Sunday during Jacksonville’s game against the Houston Texans.

Representatives from the Hall will present Boselli with his official Pro Football Hall of Fame ring during halftime.

Related: Celebrating Boselli | ‘It’s a huge honor’: Tony Boselli given key to the city | ‘The greatest gift of all’: Tony Boselli celebrates love of family in Hall of Fame speech

Jaguars Owner Shad Khan will also unveil new stadium signage to reflect Boselli’s historic achievement.

The Jaguars game begins at 1 p.m.

The first draft selection in Jaguars franchise history was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame last August and has a hectic weekend ahead. On Thursday morning Tony Boselli was bestowed with the ceremonial key to the city by Mayor Lenny Curry, the first of three significant events Boselli will be the focal point of.

Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Carianne Luter is a social media producer for News4Jax and has worked at Channel 4 since December 2015. She graduated from the University of North Florida with a communication degree.

email

twitter

instagram

A Jacksonville native and proud University of North Florida alum, Francine Frazier has been with News4Jax since 2014 after spending nine years at The Florida Times-Union.

email