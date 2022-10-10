2022 Greater Jacksonville Gala by Equality Florida celebrates 25th anniversary on Oct. 15

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Equality Florida is hosting its annual gala this weekend to recognize community members during a night of equality and fun.

The event will have dancing, food, drinks and more! Community members will be honored for helping make the Greater Jacksonville area a better place.

The Gala will be held on Oct. 15 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Florida Yacht Club. This will be the first in-person Gala since 2020.

Equality Florida, the largest civil rights organization dedicated to securing full LGBTQ+ equality throughout the state of Florida, will also be celebrating the organization’s 25th anniversary.

Click here to purchase tickets to the event and for more information.

Address: 5210 Yacht Club Road Jacksonville, FL 32210