🔒 Insider 2022 midterm elections survey

Today marks one month until voters in and around Jacksonville, Florida, Georgia and the country go to the polls in the 2022 midterm elections.

Both Florida and Georgia have races for governor and a U.S. Senate seat on the ballot while Jacksonville will also elect its next sheriff. All 435 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives are up for grabs. While there is no race for president, the balance of power in Washington, D.C. is on the line.

As the only profession protected by the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, News4JAX and Channel 4 believe being an active participant in our nation’s democracy is one of the most important roles a citizen can play. That’s why we say, “Your Voice Matters”. We want to know what you think are the most important issues our country, state and local communities face in this election.

Before the primary elections, we asked you to take a survey. We want to see if any new developments have occurred since then.

The first eight issues on the list are the same as before. We’ve added two new issues: Housing Affordability and Home Insurance Costs. After selecting your Top 3, we’d like you to tell us the order of their importance. We’d also like to know what question you might have that can be asked of any candidate, no matter the race. If we get the chance to interview any of them before election day, we could use your question.

Thank you!