Jacksonville police make arrest in 2017 killing of 19-year-old

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday announced an arrest in connection with the 2017 shooting death of a 19-year-old man.
On Aug. 1, 2017, first responders were called to a shooting on Shelby Creek Road South, in a neighborhood off Normandy Boulevard just west of Herlong Recreational Airport. That’s where, police said, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds, the man, identified as 19-year-old Ra’Kwon Backey, died at the scene. A friend of the victim’s mother told News4JAX at the time that he was shot in the driveway of a home, which neighbors said they moved into about a year ago.
Investigators said they identified the suspect as 26-year-old Rae’quan Malik Howard.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, an arrest warrant was Howard, who was currently incarcerated on unrelated charges. The other charges against Howard are in connection with a 2020 double shooting that JSO said was gang-related. Howard is charged with two counts of attempted murder. Court records show there hasn’t been any movement in that case since June 2021. There isn’t even a trial date yet.
Howard is now charged with murder in connection with the 2017 case.
Family members described Backey as being hardworking and a family man.