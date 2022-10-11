Jacksonville police make arrest in 2017 killing of 19-year-old

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday announced an arrest in connection with the 2017 shooting death of a 19-year-old man.

On Aug. 1, 2017, first responders were called to a shooting on Shelby Creek Road South, in a neighborhood off Normandy Boulevard just west of Herlong Recreational Airport. That’s where, police said, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds, the man, identified as 19-year-old Ra’Kwon Backey, died at the scene. A friend of the victim’s mother told News4JAX at the time that he was shot in the driveway of a home, which neighbors said they moved into about a year ago.

Investigators said they identified the suspect as 26-year-old Rae’quan Malik Howard.

Rae’quan Howard (Jacksonville Sheriff's Office)

According to the Sheriff’s Office, an arrest warrant was Howard, who was currently incarcerated on unrelated charges. The other charges against Howard are in connection with a 2020 double shooting that JSO said was gang-related. Howard is charged with two counts of attempted murder. Court records show there hasn’t been any movement in that case since June 2021. There isn’t even a trial date yet.

Howard is now charged with murder in connection with the 2017 case.

Family members described Backey as being hardworking and a family man.