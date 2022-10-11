Jacksonville toddler struck with same rare eye cancer as mother; family faces another tough medical fight

A local family is pleading for the community’s help after their toddler was diagnosed with a rare form of eye cancer, the same disease that her mother suffered as a child.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A local family is pleading for the community’s help after their toddler was diagnosed with a rare form of eye cancer, the same disease that her mother suffered as a child.

In August, Aria Lee Bohannon, 1, was diagnosed with retinoblastoma, a cancer of the nerves in the eye, which mainly affects children and is very rare.

The family was alerted when the child’s maternal grandmother, who was babysitting at the time, noticed a white reflection in Aria’s pupil, a symptom known as Leukocoria.

“We get a call from my mom and she says, ‘You kind of need to come home. It’s important,’” Aria’s mother, Heavenlee Van Buren said. “She took a picture of [Aria] and she sent me that picture and as soon as I saw that picture, I knew. I knew what it was.”

This photo was captured in August 2022 by the grandmother of Aria Lee Bohannon, and shows the infant experiencing Leukocoria in her left eye. (COURTESY: Heavenlee Van Buren)

It was the same, white speck as Heavenlee’s mother found decades earlier in her own daughter’s eye, which, further testing confirmed, was caused by retinoblastoma.

“She had a large tumor in her left eye and several small ones in her right forming and she actually still currently has the large one in her left but the right ones are slowly shrinking due to the chemotherapy that she’s going through and laser treatments,” Van Buren said. “It’s freaky to know that my daughter is about to go through the same thing that I went through as a baby.”

This disease is extremely rare, representing only about 2% of childhood cancers, and only about a third of diagnosed patients have the disease that affects both eyes, according to the National Institutes of Health.

Because the disease is so rare, available treatments are difficult to find. It’s why the family has been forced to drive back and forth between Jacksonville and Miami for the specific, targeted chemotherapy that Aria needs.

The diagnosis, as well as high inflation, has forced the family to shoulder an especially heavy financial burden. Before a donation from a family member, Aria’s parents said they nearly had their apartment’s utilities shut off due to a lack of payment to JEA.

Still, both parents said their first and only priority is their daughter’s health and that forgoing her treatments is not an option.

LEFT TO RIGHT: Heavenlee Van Buren & Michael Bohannon sit with their one-year-old daughter, Aria Lee Bohannon to discuss retinoblastoma, a disease that's now affected two of the three of them. (Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

“I think my biggest fear with all this though, is her having to go through all the treatments and still having to lose her eye,” Aria’s father, Michael Bohannon said. “If it has to happen, it has to happen, but we’re going to do all the treatments even if that’s still going to happen.”

“This is all gonna take a serious toll on us, we are gonna have to cancel our lease for our apartment and have to find a place for all our belongings, I’m gonna have to get rid of a family pet as I can’t take him with us, our car isn’t in the right condition for the drives back are forth from Jacksonville and Miami, we truly are terrified as we don’t know how we are gonna afford living expenses, gas, food, baby stuff and etc. Anything helps and we appreciate all support received. She’s gonna beat this, she’s the strongest little girl, mommy and daddy just need to figure out these bits and pieces, and we will.” Aria's Parents Post on GoFundMe campaign

The family has been posting to a Facebook page where followers can see updates on Aria lee’s medical fight. They’ve also set up a GoFundMe campaign to help offset the costs of getting their little one this treatment.