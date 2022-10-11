Man stumbles across apparent inert hand grenade, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man who on Monday was collecting scrap metal stumbled across what’s believed to be an inert hand grenade that he discovered near the side of a road, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Lt. Beltz, with the Sheriff’s Office, said officers were called to the scene near the intersection of West 23rd Street and North Myrtle Avenue at about 7 p.m.

Beltz said the area was secured. He said a detective from the Hazardous Device Unit was notified and came to the scene.

The detective took possession of the device out of an abundance of caution, and it was taken to a safe location.