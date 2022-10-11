Police report reveals new information in arrest of woman accused of killing estranged husband

News4JAX on Tuesday obtained the arrest report for a Fort Caroline woman who is accused of shooting and killing her estranged husband.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4JAX on Tuesday obtained the arrest report for a Fort Caroline woman who is accused of shooting and killing her estranged husband.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, investigators determined that Kimberly Heath’s husband, Nathaniel, had moved out and she lured him to the house by yelling into their Ring doorbell camera, which he had access to on his phone.

According to the report, after he arrived at the home and she saw him in the driveway, she “sat in her bedroom on her bed with a .38-caliber revolver for her protection and concealed it in the covers to her right side.” The reports states that she said when he came inside, there was a physical altercation.

“According to Heath, the victim slammed his fist on a wall next to her, approached her and grabbed her by the left shoulder,” the report reads.

Notably, the report states at the end: “The evidence in the home was not consistent with Heath’s statements detailing a physical struggle taking place inside the bedroom.”

News4JAX spoke with Audrey Longley, Nathaniel Heath’s mother, who echoed that statement.

“She’s trying to say it was in self-defense, but police said it wasn’t in self-defense because there’s no signs. No marks on her,” Longley said.

There’s another line of note in the investigative report. It concerns statements Kimberly Heath made to a witness before this happened, “...that she has a concealed weapons permit and could get away with killing the victim.”

Longley says her son and Kimberly Heath had ongoing problems since they moved back to Jacksonville from the Midwest.

The family is trying to pay for funeral expenses for Nathaniel Heath. They created a GoFundMe account with a goal of $10,000.