Fall in love with new furry friend at Jacksonville adoption event

The Jacksonville Humane Society and Animal Care and Protective Services are teaming up to offer a free adoption event.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Humane Society and Animal Care and Protective Services are teaming up to offer a free autumn adoption event.

The “Fall in Love” adoption event runs from Saturday through Monday. During that time, you’re invited to come out to either shelter to fall in love with a new furry friend.

In addition to pets available at JHS, ACPS will be bringing additional dogs to be showcased for adoption on Saturday.

Free adoptions will continue Sunday and Monday at both locations.

“We are so excited to offer a fun, fall adoption event with our friends at Animal Care and Protective Services,” said Denise Deisler, CEO of the Jacksonville Humane Society. “We cannot wait to see all of the amazing adoptions that happen.”

All pets are altered, microchipped and vaccinated prior to adoption. Additional fees may apply. For more information, visit jaxhumane.org.