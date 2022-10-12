Local law enforcement and rescue agencies are in Southwest Florida helping Hurricane Ian survivors

News4JAX reporter and anchor Vic Micolucci is back in Southwest Florida, talking with local law enforcement and first responders working hard to help the areas hit hardest by Hurricane Ian.

JEA crews are in Sanibel Island helping restore water and wastewater services. The island suffered massive destruction from the Category 4 storm, with sustaining winds above 150 miles per hour, torrential rain and flooding. More than 35 JEA employees are working on restoring treatment plants and pump stations, fixing water and sewer main breaks.

JEA crews arrive on Sanibel Island to restore water and wastewater services (Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

Local deputies and rescuers continue to pitch in and help. Two weeks after Ian tore through Fort Myers Beach, Clay County Fire Rescue crews are there.

“Being down here is shocking,” Capt. Billy Futch said. “I’ve been on a lot of Hurricane deployments and this bar none is one of the worst. We’re seeing everything from your basic EMS stuff like cuts and bruises, sprains and strains to heat exhaustion.”

How You Can Help: Donate to the News4JAX/Red Cross Ian Relief Drive

Chief JD Vigue with Clay County Fire Rescue is also there. “The dehydration, the heat emergencies, that’s why we’re out here, delivering water. Fort Myers Beach. They’re going through a lot so we’re doing here doing whatever they need,” Vigue said.

St. John County deputies and Putnam County deputies are in Charlotte County. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has deputies in Lee County.

They all say they’re staying as long as they’re needed, and are happy to have the opportunity to help their fellow Floridians.