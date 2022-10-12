Man found shot on Jacksonville’s Westside dies at hospital

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Investigators with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office were searching for witnesses Tuesday night after a man was found shot on the Westside and later died at a hospital.

According to Sgt. Steve Rudlaff, with the Sheriff’s Office, officers found a man between 20-25 years old near the intersection of Detroit Street and West 3rd Street at about 3:50 p.m. The man was taken to a hospital, where he died of his injury.

The Sheriff’s Office was canvassing the surrounding area for not only witnesses but video that might help in the investigation. Detectives were going door to door, speaking with residents.

The exact location of where the man was shot is unknown.