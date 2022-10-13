Pursuit ends in crash involving police on Roosevelt Boulevard

A pursuit ended in a crash involving a Jacksonville police officer Thursday afternoon on Roosevelt Boulevard, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A pursuit ended in a crash involving Jacksonville police Thursday afternoon on Roosevelt Boulevard, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

The officers were said to be OK. The condition of the driver of the vehicle that was being pursued was unknown.

Footage from the scene of the crash showed a cruiser appeared to have driven through a resident’s fence and ended up in their yard. A second cruiser had front end damage. A black car was also involved.

Additional details were forthcoming.