Camden County hosts theater performers from across Georgia

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. – High school and community drama programs from all over the state of Georgia came together at Camden County High School for the 2022 Georgia Theater Conference.

The conference is a 58-year-old volunteer service organization that brings working professionals, students, and community theater enthusiasts into the same place to celebrate their craft.

“It’s just been so exciting to see the kids interacting, to have live public performances, to be able to hug one another. Theater people are huggy people,” said Dean Slusser, Fine Arts Director for Camden County Schools. “We’re seeing people we haven’t seen since 2019 in a lot of cases and it’s great to come together.”

Slusser said it appears there are 850-900 attendees this year.

Georgia Theatre Conference at Camden County High School (Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

Organizers and attendees are happy to be together in person, after going virtual during the pandemic.

“It’s a new energy, it’s a wonderful energy, it’s this pent-up energy of having to do virtual theater for the past two years,” said Jono Davis, executive director of Georgia Theater Conference. “We’re getting this raw enthusiastic talent that hasn’t been on the stage in quite awhile.”

Camden County High School has a new fine arts building with multiple theaters and classrooms. It’s able to show off its new facility to conference attendees.

A mother of a performer with Augusta Junior Players told News4JAX she was in awe of what Camden County has to offer theater students.

“When we first walked in, our jaws dropped. It’s difficult in our area for some of our kids to even get one theater. To see a school that has multiple theaters is absolutely incredible,” said Meredith Anderson.

Anderson said she hopes the students in Camden County realize what they have with that facility.

Davis said Camden County has been a wonderful host and it’s nice being so close to the beach.

“It’s almost like a paradise down here. It’s a beautiful new facility that’s been great to us,” said Davis.

Next year’s conference will be in Columbus, Georgia.