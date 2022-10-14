FEMA opening Disaster Recovery Center in St. Johns County

The Federal Emergency Management Agency will open a Disaster Recovery Center in St. Johns County on Saturday in the wake of Hurricane Ian.

The center will be in the Wind Mitigation Building at 3111 Agricultural Center Drive in St. Augustine.

It will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers provide disaster survivors with information from Florida state agencies, FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration. You can get help applying for federal assistance, learn about the types of assistance available, learn about the appeals process and get updates on applications.

In addition to visiting a center, you can apply by visiting disasterassistance.gov, using the FEMA mobile app or calling 800-621-3362 between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m.

FEMA Individual Assistance can help with temporary lodging expenses, basic home repairs, and other essential disaster-related needs.

For more info, visit http://sjcfl.us/hurricane.