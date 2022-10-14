83º

Person hospitalized in critical condition after Arlington apartment fire, JFRD says

Staff, News4JAX

An aerial view from the Sky 4 helicopter shows several fire crews at an Arlington apartment complex on Friday. (Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One person was hospitalized in critical condition after an apartment fire Friday in Arlington, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

JFRD tweeted at 4:10 p.m. that crews were called to a fire at an apartment complex off of Arlington Expressway. JFRD said fire units found heavy smoke showing when they arrived.

JFRD confirmed to News4JAX that a person was transported to a hospital and that the person was in critical condition at last check.

The American Red Cross has been called.

