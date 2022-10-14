Person hospitalized in critical condition after Arlington apartment fire, JFRD says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One person was hospitalized in critical condition after an apartment fire Friday in Arlington, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.
JFRD tweeted at 4:10 p.m. that crews were called to a fire at an apartment complex off of Arlington Expressway. JFRD said fire units found heavy smoke showing when they arrived.
JFRD confirmed to News4JAX that a person was transported to a hospital and that the person was in critical condition at last check.
The American Red Cross has been called.
Crews have pulled one person from this fire.— THEJFRD (@THEJFRD) October 14, 2022
Arlington expressway— THEJFRD (@THEJFRD) October 14, 2022