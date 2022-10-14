Traffic Alert: Westbound lanes on Mathews Bridge to close this weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Drivers are going to need to seek alternative routes before crossing the Mathews Bridge this weekend.

The westbound lanes of the Mathews Bridge will be closing Friday, Oct. 14 beginning at 9 a.m. and will not reopen until Monday, Oct. 17 by 6 a.m.

All traffic will be detoured to the Hart Bridge by way of Cesery Boulevard and Atlantic Boulevard.

Westbound traffic will detour to the Hart Bridge (Florida Department of Transportation)

FDOT said the closure is due to work related to the Mathews Bridge repair project, which includes localized truss painting and steel rehabilitation. The $8.1 million project is scheduled to be completed by Summer 2023.