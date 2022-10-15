Man found shot to death in vehicle on Westside, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was found shot to death early Saturday morning in a vehicle on Delmar Street in the Hillcrest neighborhood of Jacksonville’s Westside, police said.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, police were called to the area just before 4 a.m. because of reports of gunshots.

They found the man inside the vehicle on Delmar Street, which runs between Lenox Avenue and Park Street east of Lane Avenue South.

The man had at least one gunshot wound and died at the scene, police said.

The Medical Examiner’s Office is working to identify the man.

Police did not have any other details and are asking anyone with information about the shooting to please contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.