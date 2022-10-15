Sheriff’s Office issues community alert after carjacking at St. Johns County Wendy’s

Photos released by the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office connected to a carjacking Saturday.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office issued a community alert Saturday afternoon asking for help to find a car and a person connected to a reported carjacking Saturday morning at a local Wendy’s.

Deputies said the carjacking was at the Wendy’s at 1830 US 1 South, just off State Road 312.

“Please be on the lookout for a red Nissan Sentra with New York license plate HAZ8945,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

Deputies said they are also attempting to identify a suspect pictured in the Facebook post.

Anyone with information on the carjacking is aked to contact their nearest law enforcement agency or call the SJSO at 904-824-8304 or by dialing 911.