JFRD unveils new Critical Care Rescue Units

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department on Tuesday showed off some new additions to its fleet.

At an afternoon news conference at James Weldon Johnson Park downtown, JFRD unveiled two new Critical Care Rescue Units, which were put into service this past weekend.

The units are equipped with more advanced equipment like ventilators and IV pumps.

JFRD officials call these units a game-changer for Jacksonville.

“It increases our ability to save lives. So currently every fire and rescue apparatus in this city is advanced life support — this is an addition to that,” said JFRD Chief Keith Powers. “So it gives us the ability to give people blood, plasma, administer life-saving drugs.”

Powers said JFRD was the first fire-based rescue team in the country, as well as the first hazmat team, and the Critical Care Rescue Units are just another way for JFRD to provide the best services to the community.