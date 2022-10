Meet your new fur-friend at Dogtoberfest

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Animal Care and Protective Services is hosting a free adoption event this weekend at the Regency Petsmart location on Monument Road.

To celebrate “Dogtoberfest,” come to 356 Monument Road from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday or Sunday and meet some of the county’s cutest pups.

“Adopt a new pet and we promise they will bring you a lifetime of laughter and joy!” ACPS said.

For more information, visit www.coj.net/pets.