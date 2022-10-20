Councilman Diamond stepping down as CEO of K9s for Warriors

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville City Councilman Rory Diamond said Thursday he plans to step down next month as CEO of K9s for Warriors.

Diamond has led the nonprofit that trains service dogs for veterans since 2014.

“For the past eight years, it’s been a humbling honor to lead K9s For Warriors and the team that built the nation’s largest Service Dog agency serving disabled American veterans. Yet, I am compelled by my heart and convictions to focus on military service and serving a second term on the Jacksonville City Council,” Diamond wrote in a Facebook post.

Diamond said earlier this year he earned a commission in the Florida National Guard and the U.S. Army and graduated from the Direct Commission Course at Ft. Benning. Next, he will qualify as a Judge Advocate General and said he looks forward to serving the state and nation as a JAG officer.

“I am incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved for veterans and rescue dogs, and our organization is strong. With six beautiful campuses across the country and a world-renowned reputation for fighting veteran suicide and saving incredible dogs, K9s For Warriors has been nothing short of a miracle. Please continue to support the team and mission as they build on our incredible success,” Diamond wrote.

The Florida Times-Union reported his last day will be Nov. 8 and Diamond will be replaced by Carl Cricco, who is currently the organization’s chief marketing and development officer.