I-TEAM: Zoning board votes not to allow rowing club to move to St. Johns County neighborhood

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – St. John County residents opposed to having a rowing club move into their residential neighborhood do not have to worry about the club moving in after it was voted down Thursday at the St. Johns County Planning and Zoning meeting.

News4JAX I-Team has been following the story since the Evan’s Rowing Club was shut down in 2019.

The owners of Evan’s Rowing Club were seeking a zoning change to reopen their club at Julington Creek along State Road 13 after complaints of traffic led to the club’s closure.

A court order was issued in 2019 banning the rowing clubs from operating on a property on Hillwood Road after neighbors complained about congestion from parents picking up and dropping off their children.

Club owners argued that traffic would not be an issue, explaining their vision for the property, but after a three-hour meeting, the zoning board voted unanimously to deny the zoning change.

Advocates of Evan’s Rowing Club told the St. Johns County Zoning Commission how impactful their program was, showing commission members testimonial videos.

“Our mission is to promote mind, body and development through discipline practice, structure training, to build confidence, training, confidence skill, team unity and lasting friendships,” one supporter of the rowing club said at the meeting.

Parents also testified about how their teenagers benefited.

“We all know this is an excellent enterprise for St. Johns County. It’s wonderful for the kids,” a parent said to the zoning board.

Advocated said rowing has led high schoolers to earn scholarships, and armed them with the confidence they need to succeed.

People who live off State Road 13 and Wentworth Drive are taking issue with the rowing club’s proposed location, and the potential for additional traffic.

“Our home is our sanctuary and this club will have a reasonable negative impact on it,” homeowner Rebecca Gonzalez said.

Evans Rowing Club owners said their club would have been the first recreational rowing center in St. Johns County. It remains unclear if they plan to try to relocate to another location.