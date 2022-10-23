Anti-abortion group calls for Florida governor to completely ban abortions

A Florida anti-abortion organization is calling for Gov. Ron DeSantis to ban abortions altogether during a special session planned for December. The special session is in response to Hurricane Ian, and Florida Voice for the Unborn said the time for action is now. The anti-abortion organization sent a letter to DeSantis Friday that said in part:

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Florida anti-abortion organization is calling for Gov. Ron DeSantis to ban abortions altogether during a special session planned for December.

“Pro-life citizens want Governor DeSantis and our Legislature to boldly provide the same protections for Florida’s unborn children as are now found in nearly a dozen other states. Our patience with the unacceptable status quo is coming to an end. The time for action is NOW!”

Planned Parenthood said they’ve seen double the number of patients trying to get abortions in cities close to the state border including Jacksonville -- some of those patients being youth-aged and rape or incest victims.

“They are outraged that they have been robbed of the ability to decide what is best for their own bodies and their own lives,” CEO of Planned Parenthood South, East, and North Florida Alexandra Mandado said.

Florida Voice for the Unborn said the 15-week abortion ban hasn’t had the intended effect of reducing the state’s overall abortion rate.

The letter went on to say how 2022 is shaping up to beat last year’s record of nearly 80,000 abortions.

A North Florida OBGYN shared a story of a young girl who came in for an abortion after being a victim of incest but couldn’t get the procedure because it was 15 weeks past.

“To not be able to provide that service because of a restriction for a patient in such a terrible and violent situation is horrible,” Dr. Shelly Tien said.

She also said nurses and health care assistances are helping patients explore options like traveling out of state, while others are sent elsewhere because they came to Florida for an abortion.

DeSantis’ appearances for the last few weeks have been focused on recovery efforts following Hurricane Ian. After Roe V Wade was overturned, DeSantis vowed to expand pro-life protections.

The Times-Union said in a statement this week, a spokesperson for DeSantis said, “Our future legislative action necessarily depends on the resolution of these legal issues.”

It is unclear if DeSantis has responded to the anti-abortion group’s call to action. However, the lawsuit from medical providers who are against the 15-week abortion ban is now on appeal.