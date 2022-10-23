Tracking more warmth to close out the weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- – It’s a warmer start to the day across the region, and more warmth is likely heading into the rest of Sunday. We will again see mostly sunny skies with warmer highs in the upper 70s for both the Jags game and the Air Show.

Later this evening, temperatures will fall into the 60s under mostly clear skies. Expect overnight lows in the mid 50s.

The warmth continues to build start the work week. A few more clouds will arrive on Monday, but dry conditions will continue. Highs will be in the low 80s.

Tuesday will feature partly cloudy skies with more dry weather. Highs will be in the low 80s.

Our next rain chance arrives Wednesday as a cold front moves through the area. Just a few widely scattered showers are expected, with highs in the mid 80s.

The cold front won’t cool down temperatures much late week. Highs will remain in the low 80s in close out the week.

Make it a great Sunday!