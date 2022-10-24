Don’t get hurt while you’re haunting this Halloween

It’s the most spooktacular time of the year and to celebrate, we want to see your Halloween decorations.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission is reminding people to be careful when getting ready for Halloween.

It estimates that an average of 3,200 Halloween-related injuries were treated in U.S. hospital emergency departments over the last three years.

55% happened while carving pumpkins

25% were related to falls that happened while putting up or taking down decorations or walking while trick-or-treating

20% involved injuries associated with costumes, pumpkins or decorations

Pumpkin Carving

Leave pumpkin carving to the adults. Child helpers can grab a spoon and scoop out the inside or use a marker to trace the design.

When your jack-o’-lantern masterpiece is ready, use battery-operated lights or glow sticks rather than an open-flame candle.

If using open-flame candles, keep them away from curtains, decorations and other combustibles that could catch fire.

Never leave burning candles unattended.

Costumes

Wear a costume that fits and avoid overly long or baggy costumes to prevent trips and falls.

Costumes with loose, flowing fabrics can also be a fire hazard when close to open flames – keep away.

Reduce fire hazards by choosing costumes made of polyester or nylon fabric and not sheer cotton or rayon fabric. However, any fabric can burn if it comes in contact with an open flame.

Eye and nose holes in masks should permit full visibility and adequate breathing. Makeup may be a safer alternative to a mask.

Use reflective tape as a trim for costumes and outerwear to help being seen in lower light. Wearing a brightly colored costume and carrying a flashlight or glow stick can also help brighten the walkways for trick-or-treaters.

Safety Tips for DIY Halloween Check out our Halloween DIY video:

Decorating