Woman fatally shot, man found wounded in parking lot of Southside office complex

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – No suspects are believed to be outstanding after a man and woman were found suffering from gunshot wounds Thursday afternoon in the parking lot of an office complex on the Southside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Sgt. Cayenne, with the Sheriff’s Office, said that at about 2:11 p.m., officers who were in the area typing an unrelated report heard multiple gunshots along Gate Parkway. Those officers immediately responded, Cayenne said, finding a man and woman lying in a grassy area.

He said both people were transported to a hospital for treatment, where the woman died from her injuries.

Cayenne said investigators were working to identify the man and woman, and they were speaking with people who work nearby to determine if anyone witnessed what happened. He encouraged anyone with information to contact the Sheriff’s Office.

“We have not positively identified these individuals so we don’t know the relationship,” Cayenne said. “All we can tell you is that witnesses saw them in the parking lot earlier having a conversation, heard gunfire and that’s when the police officers responded.”

Ervin Batten said he was landscaping outside when the shooting happened. He said he saw the man and women talking for quite some time.

“It happened so fast,” Batten explained.

“I heard almost like a muffled scream sort of before the gunshots and as I turned to look behind me. When I heard the gunshots, I saw the person getting shot fall to the ground,” he said.

Batten says he then saw the man standing over the woman with what appeared to be a gun, and he said that when he started to run away, he heard one more gunshot.

The sergeant said a weapon was recovered from the scene.