Cloudy gameday with scattered showers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- – It’s a cloudy start to the weekend and the clouds will remain in place throughout the day. Scattered showers will also stream in from the Atlantic, and the showers will likely impact the Georgia-Florida game. Highs for gameday will be in the low 70s with windy conditions.

A few showers will continue later tonight, with more clouds expected. Morning lows will be in the mid 60s.

Sunday will feature a heavy dose of cloud cover and some scattered showers. It will remain breezy with warmer highs in the low 80s.

Better weather does arrive to start next week. More sunshine is expected, but scattered showers will still be possible. Highs for Monday will be in the mid 80s.

Partly cloudy skies will develop for most of next week, and a few showers will also be possible each day. Highs for most of next week will remain in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Enjoy the big game today!