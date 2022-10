Photo from scene on Hickory Glen Drive.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – It’s unclear what caused a house fire Friday night at a home on Hickory Glen Drive in Orange Park.

Clay County Fire Rescue first posted about the fire at 8:51 p.m. Firefighters posted at 9:26 p.m. that it had been brought under control.

Multiple fire trucks and other fire rescue vehicles were at the scene.

Additional details, including whether there were injuries, were not immediately provided.