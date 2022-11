Florida Department of Transportation footage shows a crash Tuesday on Interstate 95 in St. Johns County.

A crash Tuesday blocked northbound Interstate 95 near County Road 210 in St. Johns County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The FHP website shows that injuries are reported in the wreck, which happened around 11:45 a.m.

It was not immediately clear how many people were injured.

Shortly before 3 p.m., most lanes had reopened.