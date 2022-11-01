UF Board of Trustees meeting to consider selection of Ben Sasse as school’s president

FILE - Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., listens during a confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Sasse is the sole finalist to become the president of the University of Florida, the school said Thursday, and the GOP senator has indicated that he will take the job. That means he could resign in the coming weeks. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The University of Florida Board of Trustees will meet Tuesday to conduct an interview and consider approving U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse as the school’s 13th president.

UF’s Faculty Senate on Thursday passed a resolution saying members have no confidence in a presidential search process that led to Sasse being the sole finalist to lead the university.

A search committee on Oct. 6 named Sasse, a Nebraska Republican, as the only finalist to replace outgoing President Kent Fuchs.

The UF Faculty Senate’s no-confidence vote pertained to the search process and not Sasse as a candidate, although numerous faculty members on Thursday expressed reservations about Sasse potentially getting the job. Many also voiced concerns about the search committee recommending only one candidate.

The United Faculty of Florida union announced last week that it had filed a public records request to try to get information about a group of reportedly undisclosed finalists. Sasse’s selection came after a new state law allowed the search to be conducted in private. The law, approved by the Florida Legislature and Gov. Ron DeSantis this year, created a public records exemption for information that could identify applicants until near the end of searches, when information about finalists can be released. Information about other applicants remains shielded under the law.

Also last week, Fuchs announced that the school will prohibit protests inside campus buildings ahead of Sasse’s interview with the trustees. The move came after Sasse’s meetings this month with students and staff were interrupted by student protesters, at least in part because of Sasse’s positions on LGBTQ issues.

Others question his qualifications to run such a sprawling school with more than 50,000 students. Sasse formerly served as president of Midland University, a small private school in Nebraska.

Protests are expected outside of Tuesday’s meeting, which begins at 10 a.m., and because of that, the university plans to enforce a clear bag policy at Emerson Alumni Hall, where the Board of Trustees will be meeting. It’s the same policy as during football games, where only clear-gallon-sized plastic bags are allowed inside, along with small clutches.

If Sasse is approved by UF trustees, his selection ultimately would need approval from the state university system’s Board of Governors.

The Board of Trustees issued a statement saying that the recent no-confidence vote will not impact their final vote on Sasse.