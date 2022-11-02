JSO looking for person involved in Southside apartment homicide

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man believed to be involved in a homicide on the city’s southside.

According to JSO, officers were called to the Auburn Glen Apartments on Southside Boulevard a little after 9 p.m. Tuesday night. Officers say residents told them they heard loud banging and screaming coming from one of the apartments.

JSO added residents say they saw a man in all black clothing leave through the back of the apartment shortly after.

Officers entered the apartment and found a woman dead inside and began canvassing the area to find the man allegedly involved. JSO says they are still looking for the shooter.

According to JSO, no one else was inside the apartment at the time. Officers add they are working on identifying the woman who was killed. They do believe this was an isolated incident.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to reach out to Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or by email at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org. You can also remain anonymous by contacting CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.