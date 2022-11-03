It’s back: Clay County curbside recycling returns in December

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – Curbside recycling is resuming in Clay County after the county canceled it due to COVID-19 and staffing issues back in the summer of 2020.

The Clay County Board of County Commissioners announced Thursday that the long-awaited return of recycling will resume on Monday, Dec. 5 for the unincorporated areas of Clay County and the City of Keystone Heights.

The county said Waste Management now has enough drivers to meet the area’s demand.

Residents will need two bins for sorted paper products and rinsed containers.

The paper products bin is for clean, dry paper products such as newspapers, books, junk mail, shredded paper, and flattened corrugated cardboard cut into 2′ x 3′ pieces.

The containers bin is for rinsed containers including plastic and glass bottles and jars, aluminum and steel cans, and cartons and juice boxes.

Residents are asked to only place accepted recyclable items in the bins.

The following items are not accepted:

Medical sharps

Plastic bags

Styrofoam

Chemical containers

Broken glass, window glass, or mirrors

Aluminum foil

Clothes hangers

Bins can be requested on the Clay Connected app, which is available for free on Android and Apple devices, or residents can call Environmental Services at 904-284-6374. Keystone Heights residents need to call Waste Management at 904-695-0500 to request bins.

Waste Management will begin delivering the requested recycling bins beginning Nov. 14.

Recycling collections will be picked up on the same day as residents’ yard trash is picked up. Place the bins curbside by 6 a.m. on collection day.

Waste Management will also continue to service the seven temporary recycling drop-off sites through Dec. 18. These containers will be removed on Dec. 19.

Temporary Drop-off Locations: