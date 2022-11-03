Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office investigating a shooting in a parking lot sending one man to the hospital

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early Thursday morning that sent one person to the hospital.

According to JSO, officers responded to a shooting in the 5800 block of North Main Street a little after midnight. News4JAX crews on scene note a section of a large parking lot near Harvey’s Supermarkets was blocked off during the early morning hours. Officers say they found a man in his late 20′s suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body.

Officers added a witness told them another man got into the victim’s semi-truck. The witness told police there was an argument before shots were fired. Officer said the witness told them the shooter ran off after the shooting.

If anyone has any information regarding the shooting you are asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or you can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.