Patient, would-be robber waits in line at bank before demanding money from teller, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An attempted bank robbery was reported Thursday afternoon at the Wells Fargo on Blanding Boulevard north of Wesconnett Boulevard.

According to police, at 12:38 p.m. a Hispanic man in his late 40s — who is 5 feet, 9 inches tall with a medium build — went into the bank and got in line with customers. He waited his turn and then passed the teller “documentation” demanding money, police said.

The teller then stepped back, hit a panic button and got the manager’s attention.

When the man realized he wouldn’t be getting any money, he ran from the building and sped away in a blue van, police said.