More than 100 newly registered voters gathered at Party to the Polls event

Party to the Polls event in Jacksonville on Thursday.

JACKSONVILLE; Fla. – More than 100 new American voters gathered on Thursday on the Southside of Jacksonville for a “Party to the Polls” event.

New American voters are immigrants and refugees that have been granted United States citizenship. Naturalized immigrants now make up 1 in 10 American voters, according to recent data.

Florida is home to more than 400,000 new American voters.

The event, which was hosted by several refugee activist organizations, was aimed to encourage and educate newly naturalized American voters of their right to vote in the United States.

The organizations at this event stressed the importance that the demographic of people at the event needed to vote in this midterm election.

Before you vote, learn about the races and candidates on your ballot. Click here to view the News4JAX Voter’s Guide to help you through this November Election.