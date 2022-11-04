76º

Pedestrian killed after stepping into roadway during green light in Alachua County: FHP

Brie Isom, Reporter

ALACHUA COUNTY; Fla. – A woman was killed Friday morning after stepping into a roadway during a green light, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

This happened around 6:45 a.m., according to FHP.

The report said two vehicles were driving through a green light at the intersection of State Road 24 and 63rd Avenue in Gainesville, when a woman stepped into the roadway.

According to the report, the one vehicle tried to swerve and brake to avoid hitting the woman but ended up hitting her.

The report said she fell, after being hit. The other vehicle didn’t see the woman on the ground and hit the woman.

FHP said the woman ended up dying from the injuries.

Neither of the drivers were injured in the crash.

