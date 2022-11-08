🔒 Insider: Ask our election experts

Membership has its privileges.

Our Experts

Rick Mullaney - Founding Director of the Public Policy Institute at Jacksonville University

John Newman - Political contributor

Chris Hand - Government affairs attorney, former Chief of Staff at the City of Jacksonville, for top aide for U.S. Senator and former Governor Bob Graham

Here’s how you can quickly get results at your fingertips tonight after polls close at 7 p.m.:

🗳️ What’s on the ballot (and where you can find the results)

Here’s a list of what you’ll find to vote on (explained in the Voter’s Guide). Clicking the links below will take you to our results pages. Return often after the polls close at 7 p.m. to see who is winning each race.

Florida 2022 general election (statewide)

Florida 2022 general election (at county levels)

Georgia 2022 general election