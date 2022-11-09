Nassau County voters approve 1 mill property tax for schools

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – Nassau County voters approved a 1 mill increase in property taxes to raise money to attract and retain high-quality teachers and staff, and enhance art, athletics, safety and security for students. The county expects it would raise $13.7 million each year.

A 1 mill increase equals $1 for every $1,000 of assessed value, minus the $25,000 homestead exemption. For example, a home with a value of $300,000 will pay $275 more each year, or about $23 a month.