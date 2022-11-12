2 men shot while driving in Oakleaf area, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two men were shot Saturday afternoon while driving on Argyle Forest Boulevard near Cecil Commerce Center Parkway in the Oakleaf area, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

Police were called to a hospital just before 1 p.m. and find the men, both in their late 20s, with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The men said they had been traveling west on Argyle Forest Boulevard near Cecil Commerce Center when someone in an unknown make, model or colored vehicle pulled beside them and fired multiple shots at them before driving away in an unknown direction.

The Sheriff’s Office asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact JSO through the non-emergency number 904-630-0500 or if you would like to remain anonymous, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS