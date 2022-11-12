2 seriously injured after rear-end collision in Neptune Beach

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. – Two drivers were seriously injured in a Sunday morning crash in Neptune Beach, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

According to the FHP report, a 26-year-old driver, of St. Augustine, ran into the back of a Toyota pickup truck around 3 a.m. while traveling along Penman Road and Marvone Lane. The collision caused one of the vehicles to overturn and the other to run into the woods.

The report did not specify which vehicle was overturned.

The 26-year-old driver suffered critical injuries, and the 30-year-old pickup driver, of Jacksonville, suffered serious injuries. Both drivers were taken to the hospital and were wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash.