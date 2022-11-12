Jacksonville Beach police ask for help to find missing 13-year-old

Jacksonville Beach police said 13-year-old Eva Catherine Bethea is missing.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Jacksonville Beach police asked for help from the community to find a 13-year-old girl.

Police said Eva Catherine Bethea was last seen at noon Friday.

Investigators said she has red hair and hazel eyes and is described as a white female, about 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing 100 pounds.

A family member told News4JAX she was last seen wearing a white cut-off shirt, loose black jogging pants and green Roblox boxers.

The family member said Eva was spotted on neighborhood cameras getting into an Orange Subaru Crosstrek just past noon Friday.

Anyone with information about her location is asked to contact the Jacksonville Beach Police Department at 904-270-1661.