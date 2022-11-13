Teenager found shot near park in downtown Jacksonville

Law Enforcement investment is a part of the Harris County Bonds package before voters in November.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A young woman was found shot Sunday on W. Monroe St near James Weldon Johnson Park, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

Patrol officers responded to the shooting around 1 a.m. where they found the teenager had been shot in her lower body, according to officials.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue responded and took her to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Violent Crime Unit and Crime Scene Unit were notified and are currently on the scene conducting this investigation.

“From talking to the victim and witnesses on scene we learned that a large crowd of juveniles were hanging out near the park, when they heard multiple gunshots,” JSO said. “Multiple shell casings were located in the area where the shots were heard.”

As of Sunday, no suspect information has been provided.

Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities at 904-630-0500 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.